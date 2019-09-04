Fantasy Baseball 2019: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 23

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sean Manaea's first start of 2019 for the Oakland Athletics was a promising development for fantasy baseball owners.

The left-handed hurler's five-inning performance against the New York Yankees made him a viable September pitching option.

The owner of two double-digit win seasons is one of a few players on the waiver wire that can make a difference while in the middle of a playoff hunt.

Tampa Bay's Eric Sogard fits the category of late-season help at the plate, as he is rounding into form in the thick of the American League wild-card race.

Top Fantasy Baseball Sleepers

Sean Manaea, SP, Oakland

Manaea's return from a long-term shoulder injury boosted Oakland's playoff hopes and those in the fantasy postseason mix.

The southpaw conceded one hit and struck out five in five innings versus the Yankees September 1.

The outing triggered a wave of adds, as he is owned in 44 percent of Yahoo competitions and just over one-fifth of ESPN leagues, per Fantasy Pros.

Although he has received some fantasy attention, Manaea still qualifies as a sleeper due to his ownership percentages and lack of trips to the mound.

Manaea is a must-add for Week 23 since he is scheduled to face the Detroit Tigers in his next start.

If the 27-year-old can shut down the New York order with ease, he should be able to work wonders against the last-place side in the American League Central.

Outside of a four-game set with Houston, Oakland's closing run is fairly easy. With favorable matchups ahead versus Detroit, Texas, Kansas City and Seattle, Manaea is well worth an addition if you have not brought him aboard yet.

Eric Sogard, 2B/SS/OF, Tampa Bay

Since the start of August, Sogard's batting average has not dipped below .300.

The middle infielder, who was acquired by Tampa Bay before the trade deadline, put together an 11-game hitting streak at the start of his tenure.

He extended that form into September with a two-hit performance Sunday against the Cleveland Indians.

The multi-hit game was the seventh for Sogard since landing with the Rays from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Home contests against Baltimore and Toronto make him a viable option for the rest of Week 23, and he could be poised for more success versus Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at the start of a an eight-game road swing.

The 33-year-old has a better batting average, on-base percentage and OPS on the road, where he has 36 more at-bats than at home.

Twenty-three percent of Yahoo owners and 28 percent of ESPN teams have jumped on Sogard. If you can pick him up, he should bolster your depth at both middle infield slots.

