Serena Williams Dominates Qiang Wang, Advances to 2019 U.S. Open Semifinals

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Serena Williams needed just 44 minutes to earn her 100th career U.S. Open win Tuesday night by dominating No. 18 Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-0 in their quarterfinal match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's overall tournament record is 100-12 following her 16th quarterfinal appearance. The record for most career singles wins at the U.S. Open is held by Chris Evert at 101.

Williams had not faced Qiang before, but the 27-year-old entered the match with momentum having upset No. 2 Ashleigh Barty, 6-2, 6-4, in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Williams twisted her ankle during her last match against No. 22 Petra Martic—an injury scare for a player that has had so many this year.

However, she showed no weakness and left no doubt against Qiang.

Williams needed just 23 minutes to cruise through the first set, securing 12 wins to Qiang's zero. The China native did not record a winner all match opposed to Williams' 24.

Overall, the six-time U.S. Open champion put Qiang away in the quickest match of the tournament—and topped her in total points won 49-15.



Following the match, Williams commented on her 100th career victory at Flushing Meadows on the ESPN broadcast:

Williams will now appear in her 13th U.S. Open semifinals, while no remaining player in the women's draw has ever made the final of a Grand Slam.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina awaits Williams in the semifinals after she defeated No. 16 Johanna Konta in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). The two last faced off in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Svitolina upset Williams 6-4, 6-3. Overall, Williams leads their head-to-head series 4-1.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian has never reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open before, but she made the semifinal round at this year's Wimbledon. She fell to Simona Halep, who went on to defeat Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Two times before Williams has bounced back to win the U.S. Open after losing in the final the previous year, according to the ESPN broadcast. Williams controversially lost last year to Naomi Osaka, who was the top-seeded player this year and upset by No. 13 Belinda Bencic in the round of 16.

What's Next?

Williams will meet Svitolina in the semifinals, where, with a win, she can tie Evert's all-time record and advance one step closer to tying Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam singles titles record.