Stock Up, Stock Down for Top 2020 NFL Draft Prospects

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

It's too early in the calendar to overreact to one week of college football play, but it's not too early to study and scout the games while looking for trends or emerging players.

Part of the draft process is the rollercoaster that comes weekly as players excel and struggle. The key is to find the mean in those performances to discover who the player really is.

That starts by evaluating the first week and seeing who impressed and who disappointed. And that's where we start with the first stock watch of the season.