Euro 2020 Qualifying: September Odds, Dates, TV Schedule and Predictions

Qualification for the 2020 UEFA European Championship continues on Thursday, with six days of action shaping the group stage.

European champions Portugal have experienced a tough start to qualifying, collecting only two points from their opening pair of games.

England, Spain, Poland, Northern Ireland, Belgium and Italy have all made perfect starts to qualification thus far.

Euro 2020 Qualifying Matches, Odds and Predictions



Thursday, Sept. 5 (All games 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET unless stated)

Armenia vs. Italy (Group J), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Home 14-1, Draw 11-2, Away 3-11 [1-2]

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Liechtenstein (Group J), Home 1-33, Draw 24-1, Away 75-1 [4-0]

Finland vs. Greece (Group J), Home 6-5, Away 20-9, Away 3-1 [2-2]



Gibraltar vs. Denmark (Group D), Home 125-1, Draw 25-1, Away 1-25 [1-5]

Republic of Ireland vs. Switzerland (Group D), Home 54-19, Draw 43-19, Away 6-5 [2-1]

Faroe Islands vs. Sweden (Group F), Home 18-1, Draw 6-1, Away 2-9 [0-4]

Norway vs. Malta (Group F), Home 1-16, Draw 16-1, Away 90-1 [3-1]

Romania vs. Spain (Group F), Home 46-5, Draw 15-4, Away 5-11 [1-3]

Israel vs. North Macedonia (Group G), Home 6-7, Draw 53-21, Away 17-4 [1-1]

Friday, Sept. 6

Estonia vs. Belarus (Group C), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Home 11-5, Draw 41-19, Away, 20-13 [1-2]

Germany vs. Netherlands (Group C), Home 30-29, Draw 119-40, Away 11-4 [2-1]

Slovakia vs. Croatia (Group E), Home 3-1, Draw 44-19, Away 29-15 [1-2]

Wales vs. Azerbaijan (Group E), Home 2-7, Draw 79-17, Away 61-4 [3-0]

Austria vs. Latvia (Group G), Home 1-9, Draw 11-1, Away 50-1 [3-0]

Slovenia vs. Poland (Group G), Home 13-5, Draw 38-17, 17-13 [2-2]

Cyprus vs. Kazakhstan (Group I), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Home 14-11, Draw 26-11, Away 5-2 [1-1]

San Marino vs. Belgium (Group I), Home 750-1, Draw 80-1, Away 1-100 [0-8]

Scotland vs. Russia (Group I), Home 19-10, Draw 15-7, Away 30-17 [2-1]

Saturday, Sept. 7

Kosovo vs. Czech Republic (Group A), 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET, Home 9-4, Draw 40-17, Away 16-11 [1-0]

England vs. Bulgaria (Group A), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Home 1-11, Draw 23-2, Away 40-1 [3-1]

Lithuania vs. Ukraine (Group B), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Home 11-1, Draw 4-1. Away 6-17 [0-2]

Serbia vs. Portugal (Group B), Home 13-5, Draw 29-12, Away 16-13 [1-4]

Iceland vs. Moldova (Group H), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Home 27-100, Draw 59-10, Away 12-1 [3-1]

France vs. Albania (Group H), Home 2-17 Draw 19-2, Away 35-1 [4-1]

Turkey vs. Andorra (Group H), Home 1-25, Draw 18-1, Away 80-1 [6-0]

Sunday, Sept. 8

Armenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group J), 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET, 0-2

Finland vs. Italy (Group J), 1-2

Greece vs. Liechtenstein (Group J), 4-0

Georgia vs. Denmark (Group D), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, 1-3

Switzerland vs. Gibraltar (Group D), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, 5-0

Romania vs. Malta (Group F), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, 4-0

Spain vs. Faroe Islands (Group F), 9-0

Sweden vs. Norway (Group F), 2-2

Monday, Sept. 9

Estonia vs. Netherlands (Group C), 1-3

Northern Ireland vs. Germany (Group C), 2-2

Azerbaijan vs. Croatia (Group E) 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, 2-3

Hungary vs. Slovakia (Group E), 1-1

Latvia vs. North Macedonia (Group G), 2-2

Poland vs. Austria (Group G), 4-1

Slovenia vs. Israel (Group G), 1-1

Russia vs. Kazakhstan (Group I), 3-2

San Marino vs. Cyprus (Group I), 0-4

Scotland vs. Belgium (Group I), 1-4

Tuesday, Sept. 10

England vs. Kosovo (Group A), 3-0

Montenegro vs. Czech Republic (Group A), 1-0

Lithuania vs. Portugal (Group B), 1-3

Luxembourg vs. Serbia (Group B), 0-3

Albania vs. Iceland (Group H), 2-1

France vs. Andorra (Group H), 5-0

Moldova vs. Turkey (Group H), 1-2

Matches will feature on Sky Sports via the red button in the UK and ESPN and Univision in the United States. England vs. Bulgaria (Saturday) and England vs. Kosovo (Tuesday) will be broadcast on ITV in the UK. Live-stream links: Sky Go, ITV Hub, WatchESPN, Univision NOW.

Preview

England will expect to claim six points from their home fixtures against Bulgaria and Kosovo during the next wave of qualifying matches in Group A.

The Three Lions lead the way after winning their first two matches, defeating the Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley Stadium and Montenegro 5-1 on the road.

Bulgaria arrive in England without a win in their four qualification matches, and the Bulgarian Lions have seen better days.

Kosovo are expected to give the home side a tougher match, having gained five points after an undefeated start to their campaign.

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Portugal should have Cristiano Ronaldo available for their away matches in Serbia and Lithuania in Group B.

Ukraine and Luxembourg surprisingly hold the two qualification positions as things stand after Portugal drew their opening two fixtures.

A goalless draw at home to the Ukrainians was followed by a 1-1 draw against Serbia in Lisbon, raising anxiety levels for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo could be paired with Joao Felix to form a dream attack, with Portugal desperate to kick-start their qualification.