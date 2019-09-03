US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Elina Svitolina, Daniil Medvedev Advance to Semis

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Elina Svitolina defeated Johanna Konta to reach the last four of the 2019 U.S. Open on Tuesday, with the No. 5 seed prevailing in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the semi-finals after beating Stan Wawrinka in four sets at Flushing Meadows.

Tuesday's Quarter-Final Results

Women's Singles

(5) Elina Svitolina bt. (16) Johanna Konta: 6-4, 6-4

Men's Singles

(5) Daniil Medvedev bt. (23) Stan Wawrinka: 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the draw in full. All stats via the tournament website.

Recap

Svitolina showed why she's the highest remaining seed in New York after a comprehensive win against Konta.

The Ukrainian was in magnificent form and remained one step ahead of the determined Brit.

Konta lost her serve to fall behind in the opener, trailing 3-2, but the British No. 1 immediately hit back with a break of service of her own.

However, Svitolina always appeared to have an extra gear. The 24-year-old broke Konta once again on her way to claiming the set.

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Both players were well matched, but Konta's frustrations became more apparent against a disciplined opponent.

The final set followed a similar script to the first, and despite Konta playing a riskier game to find winners, the No. 16 seed fell short.

Both players once again lost consecutive service games, followed by Konta being unable to hold her serve.

Svitolina closed out the match without making a single double-fault, and will be a serious threat as she chases her first Grand Slam title. The 2019 Wimbledon semi-finalist has not made a Grand Slam final yet, but her timing and accuracy are at their best, giving her a chance of winning the U.S. crown.



The competition's official Twitter account highlighted a milestone for the winner:

Medvedev made it to his first major semi-finals after Wawrinka appeared to suffer with fatigue in the final set.

The Russian was in control in the first two sets, edging the opener via a tiebreak despite struggling with his mobility due to injury. Medvedev was even more impressive in the second, breaking Wawrinka's serve twice to win two sets without reply.

However, the Swiss staged a comeback in the third, and Medvedev appeared to lose form as he trailed 3-0 in the set.

The 34-year-old seemed to be in the ascendency, playing some of his best tennis as he closed out at 6-3, but the success was a false dawn.

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Medvedev went into overdrive in the final set and his opponent's tank quickly emptied against the motivated Russian.

The fifth seed rushed to a 6-1 final-set win in just 27 minutes to complete a famous victory.



Medvedev landed 11 aces in the match, but 12 double faults hinted the Russian will need to tighten his game if he wants to make the final.