US Open Tennis 2019: Tuesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Roger Federer will make his return to the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Tuesday and faces Grigor Dimitrov, the only unseeded player still remaining in the 2019 men's singles.

Five-time winner Federer has reached the last eight of this competition 12 times and has a superb opportunity to end his 11-year wait for another crown following Novak Djokovic's retirement in New York.

Serena Williams also faces a relatively clear run to the women's final, and the No. 8 seed will meet China's Wang Qiang in Tuesday's evening session looking to make the most of her fine fortune.

Like Federer, Williams is the second-highest seed remaining in her side of the tournament. However, she'll target a strong display in the quarter-final clash with Wang to prove she's worthy of a record-breaking seventh Open Era title in this contest.

Tuesday's Key Evening Picks

Men's Singles

(3) Roger Federer to beat Grigor Dimitrov, 8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Wed., Sept 4)

Women's Singles

(18) Wang Qiang to beat (8) Serena Williams, 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Wed., Sept 4)

Tuesday TV Schedule

12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (men's and women's quarter-finals), ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN for Primetime

The 2019 U.S. Open will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, although Amazon Prime will provide live-stream coverage of the tournament.

Preview

The stage might be set for Federer and second seed Rafael Nadal to finally contest a U.S. Open decider, the only Grand Slam in which these two tennis icons are yet to play final against one another.

Even at the ripe age of 38, Federer has looked like improving as this tournament has gone on. He dropped first sets against Sumit Nagal and Damir Dzumhur in the first and second rounds, respectively, but has since notched much more convincing straight-sets wins over Dan Evans and David Goffin.

He lost a combined total of nine games over the course of those latter two results. Federer hasn't won a U.S. Open title since 2008—his longest wait for any of the four majors—but tennis writer Jose Morgado underlined his remarkable ability to stay competitive in the latter stages of all the sport's biggest competitions:

Federer scored a total of 82 winners to Goffin's 39 in what was one of the most one-sided matches between two top-bracket players at this competition. For any under the impression the Swiss is too far past his best to stay competitive at the top of the sport, this was the result that disproved the theory.

Dimitrov proceeded through his section of the bracket in a run that included wins over Alex de Minaur, Andreas Seppi and Kamil Majchrzak (as well as a walkover against 12th seed Borna Coric).

Tennis blogger Matthew Willis illustrated Dimitrov's reaction after advancing to the last eight, though the former world No. 3 will have to up his game by several notches to match Federer:

The Bulgarian has lost to Federer in each of their seven career matchups to date, the most recent of which was a 6-2, 6-2 annihilation in the final of last year's Rotterdam Open. Federer has won 16 of the 18 total sets played between the pair.

Wang, 27, has another giant-slaying in her sights on Tuesday evening after she bested world No. 2 Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 in the last round, though Williams looks like the more dangerous prey by comparison.

That's if record-chasing Williams can be referred to as such, especially considering the gulf between her and her upcoming opponent in terms of career accolades:

That being said, Wang is yet to drop a set in four matches so far and could prove to be Serena's kryptonite. Age doesn't appear to be a factor for Williams, although the right competition in playing style could prove her undoing.

One of Wang's strengths lies in her problem-solving—a key to beating Williams is the ability to adjust on one's feet—while she identified patience as being important to her win over Barty:

Both of those traits will serve her well against Williams, whose record at Flushing Meadows is impressive despite the fact she's failed to win in any of her last three participations.

The Chinese representative will meet Williams for the first time in her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, but this late bloomer could be set to launch a tactical surprise come Tuesday night.