NFL Head Coach Power Rankings: Newcomers Have a Lot to Prove in 2019

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

What will every NFL team look like in 2019? For the most part, we aren't going to know until at least midseason.

Yes, we've watched the offseason unfold and we know what the initial 53-man rosters look like. However, there's a big difference between having a talented roster and fielding a successful and cohesive team. A whole lot of that is up to the head coach.

So, while preseason power rankings are largely guesswork, we can rank the head honchos with some accuracy. And guess what? That's exactly what we're here to do.

Tangible results were the biggest determining factor. How successful has a coach been? How have his teams fared recently? Factors like coaching style and front-office/team chemistry were also considered, and we leaned on Head Coach Ranking and its 2018 results when comparatively close resumes were involved.

You know what your favorite team looks like on paper. How confident should you be in the guy leading the charge? Let's find out.