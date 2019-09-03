US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule and Tuesday's Afternoon Draw Predictions

DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images

Men's No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev and women's draw counterpart Elina Svitolina will be in action on Tuesday afternoon in the 2019 U.S. Open.

Svitolina will kick off the day's play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with her quarter-final against Johanna Konta. Medvedev will then take on 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

In the United States, TV coverage at Flushing Meadows runs from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. and from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. on ESPN, while viewers in the UK can stream the action on Amazon Prime.

Tuesday's Afternoon Predictions

Men's Singles

(23) Stan Wawrinka to beat (5) Daniil Medvedev

Women's Singles

(5) Elina Svitolina to beat (16) Johanna Konta

Preview

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Konta and Svitolina will meet on Tuesday in what will be their first U.S. Open quarter-final.

The former has made the semi-finals in each of the other three Grand Slams, while the latter had not made it beyond the last eight at a major prior to doing so at Wimbledon this year.

They may not have won a Grand Slam, but there aren't many who have fared better on the biggest stages this year:

Both have faced tricky runs to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Svitolina has overcome two-time U.S. Open champion Venus Williams and No. 10 seed Madison Keys—and partisan crowds supporting the two Americans—while Konta came from a set and a break down to beat No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova in the last round.

BBC Sport's Russell Fuller hailed Konta's performance against Pliskova:

Per Sky Sports' Emma Thurston, Konta is expecting a tough battle against Svitolina:

"Against Elina, she's a tough player for me to play and I've had a lot of difficulties against her as well.

"She's incredibly tenacious and a tremendous competitor. I would be going out there anticipating it to be a tough match, anticipating her to be there from the very beginning to the very end and looking to compete well against her."

The Ukrainian has won all four of their meetings, which have all come on hard court.

Konta will take encouragement from beating Pliskova, despite entering their match on the wrong end of a 6-1 head-to-head record, but it will take another enormous effort for her to progress again.

Meanwhile, Wawrinka will be eager to avenge his only previous meeting with Medvedev, when the Russian stunned him at the first round of Wimbledon in 2017.

The 23-year-old's star has continued to rise, and he'll be competing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Wawrinka, who has won three major titles in his career, will be a sizeable obstacle in the way of him going further.

The Swiss player overcame Novak Djokovic in the last round when the Serb retired in the third set with a shoulder injury. Djokovic had lost the first two amid a strong performance from Wawrinka:

As for Medvedev, he came from a set down to beat Dominik Koepfer, riling the crowd up in the process.

Medvedev has become one of the stories of this year's tournament after angering spectators at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the previous round.

The player showed the crowd his middle finger after being booed for receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct violation from the umpire for snatching a towel from a ball boy. After beating Koepfer, he received another chorus of boos for performing a victory dance and later thanked spectators for their hostile reception.

The Russian came into the U.S. Open with plenty of momentum behind him, but tennis writer Carole Bouchard is concerned he is burning out:

Indeed, he has been taken to four sets in each of his last three matches, with Hugo Dellien and Feliciano Lopez also causing him problems.

Wawrinka will be another level of challenge altogether, so this could be where his run at Flushing Meadows comes to an end.