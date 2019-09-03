US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday Afternoon

DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images

A quartet of players are set to get the last-eight stage of the 2019 U.S. Open underway on Tuesday afternoon at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the women's draw, the first quarter-final will see Elina Svitolina face Johanna Konta, as both competitors seek to make strides towards what would be a maiden Grand Slam title.

In the men's singles, Daniil Medvedev is another chasing a first major win, though he has made as many headlines with his post-match interviews as he has with his play. The Russian will face Stanislas Wawrinka, who won this event in 2016 and was excellent against Novak Djokovic in the previous round.

Here is the schedule for the Tuesday afternoon matches, plus the essential viewing information and a preview of what's to come.

U.S. Open 2019 - Tuesday Afternoon Schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium - 12 p.m. (ET)

(5) Elina Svitolina vs. (16) Johanna Konta

(5) Daniil Medvedev vs. (23) Stanislas Wawrinka

For the schedule in full visit the U.S. Open website.

In the United States, the action will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom, the matches can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Preview

In the last couple of years, there have been a number of competitors in the women's game to emerge as major forces on the Grand Slam stage. Svitolina and Konta will each be hoping to join that illustrious group.

Svitolina may not have drawn too much focus at Flushing Meadows so far, although that is likely due to the professional nature of her performances. The Ukrainian has advanced with minimal fuss, notching four successive straight-set wins to this point.

This season she has shown more maturity in the big tournaments too, having made it to the last eight and last four at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, respectively. Per Jose Morgado of Record, Svitolina finally earned a win over an elite player in a major event too:

Konta will be the underdog going into the quarter-final and that may suit a player who has struggled when the pressure has been on in the past.

The Briton showed a steely nerve in the previous round, though, as she came from behind to beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets. Russell Fuller of BBC Radio 5 Live provided the numbers behind some impressive Grand Slam form from Konta:

Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey noted the duo are two of the most prolific players in Grand Slams this season:

Following them will be another intriguing clash, with Medvedev one of the most-discussed players in the competition.

The Russian's on-court conduct has left him fielding plenty of boos from the Flushing Meadows crowd. After his Round 3 win over Feliciano Lopez, he was fined £7,400 for unsportsmanlike conduct and visible obscenity.

He was booed again after beating Dominik Koepfer and was more than happy to field jeers from the crowd again:

Per tennis journalist Simon Cambers, when given some time to reflect, Medvedev said he regretted some of his actions:

Wawrinka is a man who is unlikely to be fazed by the pantomime antics of the Russian, especially given the way he has played in the competition so far.

Although Djokovic was clearly injured and eventually retired from their Round 4 showdown, the Swiss showcased some sparkling play. It'll be intriguing to see if Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, can cope with the ferocity Medvedev has brought to the court in this competition so far.