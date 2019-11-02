Patriots Rumors: N'Keal Harry Activated off IR After Seahawks Claim Josh Gordon

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry has reportedly been activated off injured reserve after recovering from an ankle injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday, two days after the Pats waived fellow wideout Josh Gordon from IR. He was claimed Friday by the Seattle Seahawks.

Harry was initially placed on injured reserve at the start of the season due to the ankle injury, while hamstring and toe problems also limited him during training camp.

The receiver only appeared in one preseason game, catching two passes for 36 yards.

Another setback could be devastating for the player's development as he tries to get acclimated to the NFL.

The Patriots have solid experience at receiver between Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, giving Tom Brady plenty of weapons. However, Harry has the most upside going forward after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

The 21-year-old totaled 155 catches and 2,230 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns over his final two years at Arizona State, proving he can be a highly productive player if given the opportunity.

It's not yet clear whether he'll be active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.