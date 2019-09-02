Henrikh Mkhitaryan Joins Roma on Season-Long Loan from Arsenal

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed a season-long loan move to Serie A side AS Roma.

The Gunners announced the news on their official website.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

