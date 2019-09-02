Henrikh Mkhitaryan Joins Roma on Season-Long Loan from Arsenal

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed a season-long loan move to Serie A side AS Roma.

The Gunners announced the news on their official website.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Deal from European Deadline Day

    All the moves in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Every Deal from European Deadline Day

    All the moves in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany

    Niall McVeigh
    via the Guardian

    Real Madrid and PSG Swap Navas and Areola

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid and PSG Swap Navas and Areola

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Milner Laughs Off Mane's Outburst

    Midfielder jokes forward's reaction wasn't to do with Salah's ball-hogging

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milner Laughs Off Mane's Outburst

    Midfielder jokes forward's reaction wasn't to do with Salah's ball-hogging

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Roma Sign Arsenal's Mkhitaryan on Loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Roma Sign Arsenal's Mkhitaryan on Loan

    Arsenal
    via Arsenal