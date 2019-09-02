Jets Hire Former Steelers WR Hines Ward as Full-Time Offensive Assistant Coach

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

New York Jets coach Hines Ward comes off the field after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is officially an NFL coach. 

The New York Jets announced Monday that they were promoting Ward from a coaching intern to a full-time offensive assistant. 

"He's a great resource because he's done it at a high level consistently," wideout Robby Anderson said. "He's a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I'm picking his brain, and he's more so telling me than I'm asking him, and I'm just staying on top of him. He's just trying to find ways to get me better in each way."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

