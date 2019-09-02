Jets Hire Former Steelers WR Hines Ward as Full-Time Offensive Assistant Coach

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is officially an NFL coach.

The New York Jets announced Monday that they were promoting Ward from a coaching intern to a full-time offensive assistant.

"He's a great resource because he's done it at a high level consistently," wideout Robby Anderson said. "He's a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I'm picking his brain, and he's more so telling me than I'm asking him, and I'm just staying on top of him. He's just trying to find ways to get me better in each way."

