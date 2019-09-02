Report: Barcelona 'Convinced' of Neymar Capture in 2020

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly return for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in 2020 after failing to agree a deal to re-sign him this summer.

The Brazilian has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou all summer, but he looks set to stay at PSG after the transfer window closes on Monday because the two clubs have failed to agree a deal:

According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, Barca offered €150 million (£136 million), plus Ousmane Dembele on loan and Ivan Rakitic and Jean Clair Todibo on permanent deals, but PSG did not accept.

The Blaugrana are prepared to try again either in January or next summer to get Neymar back to the Camp Nou, added Piera.

The former Santos forward only left Barcelona two years ago, signing for PSG in a world-record £200 million deal.

In his debut season at the Parisian club, Neymar played a key role in PSG winning a domestic treble.

He then won a second consecutive Ligue 1 title in 2018-19, but his relationship with the PSG hierarchy appeared to deteriorate.

It was reported he told club president Nasser Al Khelaifi he wanted to leave the club, and sporting director Leonardo said in July the Brazil international would be let go if the right offer was submitted.

At that time, there was still plenty of time remaining in the transfer window, and it seemed inevitable Neymar's time at PSG would come to an end at some point this summer.

However, the 27-year-old now looks set to spend at least another half a season at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has yet to play for PSG in 2019-20, but manager Thomas Tuchel will surely need to find a way to get him back in the side.

He has struggled with injuries during his time at PSG, but when fit, Neymar's contribution has been remarkable.

He has scored 34 goals and provided 20 assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances, and PSG are a better side when he is playing.

Barca, meanwhile, will now wait until the transfer window opens again to see if they can finally get Neymar back at the club.

As Piera noted, it will hardly be the first time the Spanish giants have had to wait to sign a key target, as Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry all arrived eventually after initial attempts failed.