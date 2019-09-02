Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Sept. 2

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Europe's premier marksmen are currently trailing some lesser-known names in the race for the 2019-20 Golden Shoe.

But the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Aguero are already making gains despite only being in the early stages of the new season.

Erik Sorga of Estonian outfit Flora Tallinn currently leads the race having netted 23 goals, though the 2019 Meistriliiga season is 26 games old.

Aguero and Lewandowski, meanwhile, already have six league goals under their belts before either has even reached 300 minutes of their respective 2018-19 Premier League and Bundesliga campaigns.

Here is a look at the Golden Shoe standings on Monday, 2 September:

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 23 x 1.0 = 23.0

T2. Vitaliy Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 12 x 1.5 = 18

T3. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby, 12 x 1.5 = 18

T5. Jordan Larsson, Norrkoping/Spartak Moscow: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T5. Robin Soder, IFK Goteborg, 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T13. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, 6 x 2.0 = 12

T13. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 6 x 2.0 = 12



Rules: UEFA have assigned each European competition a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of goals for each player will be multiplied by the difficulty rating to reach a final score.

For example, Erik Sorga's 23 goals are only worth 23 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league, assigned the lowest difficulty. By contrast, Robert Lewandowski's six goals result in 12 points, because they were scored in the more difficult Bundesliga.

Only four games into the 2019-20 Premier League season, Aguero is well on his way to making history.

The Argentina striker starred with two goals in City's 4-0 drubbing of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and he is already edging closer to becoming the first player in Premier League history to score at least 20 goals in six consecutive seasons:

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were also on the scoresheet against Brighton as Pep Guardiola's side moved onto 10 points, two behind early league leaders Liverpool:

Lewandowski followed up his hat-trick against Schalke last time out with another goal in Bayern's 6-1 thrashing of Mainz on Saturday.

The Poland international has been the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of the last two seasons and he already tops the scoring charts in the German top flight this term, one clear of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Werner netted a treble as Leipzig won 3-1 away at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday to maintain their perfect start to the 2019-20 season.

Leipzig top the Bundesliga table on nine points, two ahead of Bayern, Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are conspicuous by their absence among the leading goalscorers in Europe's top leagues.

The pair have won the Golden Shoe 10 times between them, but Messi has yet to play in any of Barcelona's three La Liga games in 2019-20 due to injury.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, opened his account by scoring Juventus' third goal in their remarkable 4-3 victory over Napoli on Saturday:

It will be a big surprise if both Ronaldo and Messi are not in the running at the top of the Golden Shoe leaderboard midway through the 2019-20 term, when they will have had time to find fitness and rhythm.