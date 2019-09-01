Mike Bryan Fined $10K for Pointing Racket Like Gun During US Open Doubles Match

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

American tennis player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 for pretending to use his racket as a gun during a match at the U.S. Open on Saturday, according to the Associated Press (via USA Today).

The incident came during a doubles match against Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis while playing alongside his brother, Bob. Bryan successfully challenged a call that was originally called in before being overturned.

After seeing the replay, the 41-year-old held his racket like a gun and pretended to "aim" it at the line judge.

"I apologize for any offense I may have caused," Bryan said Sunday. "We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful. But given the recent news and political climate, I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again."

The gesture came on the same day that seven people were killed and 22 were injured in a shooting in West Texas.

It earned the highest fine for a men's player given out so far at the 2019 U.S. Open.

"The gesture warranted that amount," U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said.

The Bryan brothers have been one of the best duos in tennis history, winning 16 Grand Slams together. They are set to face fellow Americans Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow in their upcoming third-round match as they try to win No. 17.