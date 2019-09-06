Each MLB Team's Player Whose Days as a Star Are over for Good

0 of 30

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Every star in the known universe burns out eventually. The same is true in Major League Baseball, where even the greatest players ultimately fade away.

It's tough for fanbases and, often, even tougher for the players in question. But it's reality all the same.

Here's a look at one player on each MLB team whose days as a star are seemingly over for good based on age, injury history and recent production trends. In some cases, we had to stretch the definition of "star." In others, we were forced to call out guys with Hall of Fame resumes who can no longer live up to their elite pedigree.

In all cases, it's a painful pill to swallow.