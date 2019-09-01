La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 3 Results and Updated Standings

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

A Gareth Bale brace spared Real Madrid's blushes as they twice came back from behind to draw 2-2 at Villarreal on Sunday before he was sent off for two cautions in the final minutes.

Atletico Madrid avoided an uncharacteristic home defeat against Eibar and came back from two goals down to triumph 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Thomas Partey netted a 90th-minute winner.

Joao Felix scored his first Liga goal and got the comeback under way before Vitolo and Partey helped finish the job, a win that moved Atleti two points clear at the top of the table.

Valencia beat Mallorca 2-0 in the early kick-off thanks to two Dani Parejo penalties, sealing Los Che's first victory of the new league campaign and lifting the team up to mid-table.

Granada also clinched their first win of the season and were dominant 3-0 victors away to Espanyol, who have taken just one point from their first three games.

Results and Updated Standings

Recap

Bale had an evening to remember at the Estadio de la Ceramica, scoring a crucial double to keep Real's unbeaten start to the season alive before earning a rare red card in injury time.

Gerard Moreno and Moi Gomez each scored to give Villarreal the lead on two occasions, but Bale provided the finishing touch on both Real goals before two injury-time yellow cards ended his night poorly:

Substitute Javier Ontiveros may have believed he'd created the winner for Gomez when he scored against 74 minutes. However, Bale scored goals thanks to assists from Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric, who came on for his second appearance of the campaign following suspension.

Bale has been maligned for much of his six-year stay in Madrid, but The Spanish Football Podcast noted he now sits level with one of the most famous and cherished players to wear their colours:

Atletico will have been all the more pleased to see their rivals drop points considering the drama of their 3-2 home win against Eibar, a far cry from their usual 1-0 tactics at the Metropolitano.

Felix's maiden Liga goal is hugely encouraging for manager Diego Simeone, while Partey continues to have an increasing impact in attack and was in the right place at the right time:

Simeone and Co. finished second last season and are chasing their first top-flight title since 2014. Nevertheless, sportswriter Andy West pointed out the sizeable gap that's already emerging between them and their peers:

Valencia were the only team who managed to keep a clean sheet at home on Sunday, though manager Marcelino Garcia Toral may hold concern his men were unable to score from open play.

Mallorca youngster Takefusa Kubo—on loan from Real Madrid—made his debut for the club as a substitute, but the 18-year-old was unable to make much of an impact or affect the scoreline.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are the only team yet to score in La Liga after three games. Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez and Ramon Azeez each scored to collect a resounding first win of the season for Granada, breathing new life into their La Liga return early on.