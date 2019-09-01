Premier League Table: Sunday's Top Scorers and 2019 EPL Week 4 Results

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 on Sunday in the first north London derby of 2019-20, ending Week 4 of the Premier League campaign with an exhilarating head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium.

Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane steered Spurs into a commanding 2-0 lead before goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang salvaged a point for Arsenal, who were unlucky not to win.

Everton left it late to settle their match with 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers but earned maximum spoils thanks to Richarlison, who opened his Premier League account for 2019-20 with a match-winning brace.

Alex Iwobi also scored his first Everton goal in the 3-2 home victory, helping the Toffees overcome strikes from Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez to lift Marco Silva's side up to sixth in the table.

Matchday 4 Results

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1-1 Watford

Watford West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

0-3 Liverpool Everton 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Top Scorers

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

2. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 5

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 5

4. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 4

5. Ashley Barnes, Burnley: 4

6. Sebastien Haller, West Ham United: 3

7. Daniel James, Manchester United: 3

8. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 3

9. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 3

10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 3

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

North London Derby Doesn't Disappoint

A tale of two halves best summarises Sunday's north London derby, a heated showdown that featured goalkeeping gaffes, opportunities aplenty and some of the best football seen this season.

Neither team will consider themselves content with the result, though Spurs can afford to be the happier of the pair considering they were away from home and ultimately clinging on for the draw.

Lacazette started alongside Aubameyang and summer signing Nicolas Pepe for the first time, and it was the Frenchman who scored the most attractive goal of the afternoon, via Sky Sports and NBC (UK and U.S. viewers only):

Bernd Leno was at fault for Eriksen's opener and failed to stop Kane's spot-kick, but the Arsenal goalkeeper also pulled off a number of brave stops to keep his side in the clash.

Most of the Arsenal players came away with reputations intact. However, the same can't be said for Granit Xhaka, who fouled Heung-min Son for the Spurs penalty and was generally poor, per Statman Dave:

Spurs have now failed to win in their last three Premier League games and remain two points below the Gunners entering the international break.

Richarlison Double Leaves Wolves Toothless

Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of only two teams yet to win a Premier League game this season—Watford are the other—after Richarlison rescued all three points for Everton at Goodison Park.

Bernard's strike in the 1-0 win over Watford on 17 August was Everton's only league goal in their first three games, but Brazilian compatriot Richarlison rose to join him in style on Sunday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson teed Iwobi up to head Everton into the lead for a second time following Saiss' earlier equaliser, via Sky Sports:

Jimenez levelled a second time for Nuno Espirito Santo's men, but Richarlison showed great determination to get on the end of Lucas Digne's cross in the 80th minute and head home.

Wolves are growing particularly tired of facing the former Watford attacker, per Sky Sports Statto:

Centre-back Willy Boly was given an early exit after he caught a second yellow card in the fifth minute of injury time, meaning he'll miss their visit of Chelsea in Week 5 following the international break.

Six points from their last three games is a much more acceptable record for Everton, who look to be gaining in confidence. Wolves, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the term but are still seeking that maiden win, leaving them 17th in the standings.