2020 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Breakdown Before Week 1

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Alabama was the center of NFL draft talk during the first week of the college football season, but not in a good way.

Junior linebacker Dylan Moses was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL before the Crimson Tide's opener with Duke.

ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. has Moses ranked as the No. 13 prospect and top underclassman inside linebacker in the 2020 draft class.

In the 42-3 win over Duke, Alabama's other premier talents showcased why they will be linked with the NFL for most of the 2019 season.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and defensive back Xavier McKinney are expected to lead the next wave of Crimson Tide players on the well-paved path from Tuscaloosa to the pros once the collegiate season ends.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

2. Arizona Cardinals: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Giants: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

4. Oakland Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Washington Redskins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

8. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

9. Detroit Lions: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

10. Indianapolis Colts: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

11. New York Jets: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

12. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

14. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

15. San Francisco 49ers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Jeffrey Okudah, DB, Ohio State

17. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18. Minnesota Vikings: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

19. Cleveland Browns: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

21. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

22. Seattle Seahawks: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

23. Baltimore Ravens: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

24. Dallas Cowboys: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

25. Green Bay Packers: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

26. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Julian Okwara, DE/LB, Notre Dame

28. New Orleans Saints: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri:

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. Los Angeles Rams: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

32. New England Patriots: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Draft order based on predicted records for 2019 NFL season.

Moses' season-ending injury sent shockwaves through the NFL world because of how much potential he carries.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah noted the linebacker is ranked in the top 15 and could have a tough choice between returning for his senior season, or turning pro, once his recovery kicks into high gear.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called Moses a top player and leader when discussing the injury, per 247 Sports' Charlie Potter.

In his sophomore season, the inside linebacker made 86 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and he was expected to take another step up in his play as a junior.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The immediate focus for Moses is to recover from the surgery, but a decision will loom in the winter about his professional future.

Since he sits in the top 15 on Kiper's big board, Moses should generate enough NFL attention to declare for the draft.

If everything goes right with his rehab, Moses could land in the first round with a team willing to take a chance on him based on pure talent.

Regardless of what happens with Moses, the Crimson Tide are expected to dominate the draft conversation with Tagovailoa and Jeudy looking like top 10 picks.

The left-handed quarterback threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns, while Jeudy hauled in 10 passes for 137 yards and a score.

McKinney, who is now the top Alabama defensive prospect to watch, led the team with eight tackles.

Tagovailoa is the obvious quarterback to keep eyes on due to his exploits in his freshman and sophomore campaigns, but he is not the only signal-caller to observe.

Oregon's Justin Herbert, who decided to come back for his senior season, opened with 242 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Auburn.

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Georgia's Jake Fromm went 15-for-23 through the air for 156 yards and a score in a victory over Vanderbilt.

Miami, Oakland and Tampa Bay are among the franchises that could be after quarterbacks in the offseason.

The Dolphins and Raiders are already two of the most intriguing teams in the 2020 draft since they both possess multiple picks.

Oakland's second selection came from the Khalil Mack trade, while Miami recently acquired Houston's first-round pick in the deal that sent Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

