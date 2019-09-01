Fantasy Baseball 2019: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 22

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

One of the best available waiver-wire pickups in fantasy baseball resides inside the lineup with the most power in Major League Baseball.

Outfielder Jake Cave is racking up hits for the Minnesota Twins, who set the record for most home runs in a single season Saturday.

Cave is one of two in-form American League batters with a low ownership percentage worth picking up for the next week.

The list of pitching pickups is less intriguing, but there are still some options out there capable of making a difference.

Waiver-Wire Adds and Pickups

Jake Cave, OF, Minnesota



Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Nine percent of players on Yahoo and ESPN have gone after Cave on the waiver wire, per Fantasy Pros.

The 26-year-old mashed five balls over the fence in the final eight days of August, as the Twins put together a six-game winning streak against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

During the stretch that began August 23, Cave racked up a trio of multi-hit performances and crossed the plate on eight occasions.

The Twins have two matchups left with the Tigers at Comerica Park before their schedule gets a bit tougher, starting with a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Six games against Cleveland, three versus Washington and a trio with Boston could scare away some potential suitors.

You could counter that hesitancy with a pair of two-hit performances from early August versus Atlanta and Cleveland.

Once the Twins finish up with the Indians, they end the campaign with 13 games against the White Sox, Royals and Tigers, all favorable matchups for Cave.

Brian Goodwin, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Brian Goodwin continued his run at the dish by going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-4 win over Boston Saturday. In the last two nights, the left-handed hitter is 4-for-11 with two home runs and four RBIs.

That is a continuation of the form Goodwin produced for most of August, as he hit six homers and scored 14 runs.

Unlike other southpaws, Goodwin has solid splits against both left-and-right-handed hurlers. The biggest difference in his numbers is the 0.34-point gap in OPS.

The same can be said about the 28-year-old's home and away stats, which is a positive with a six-game road swing versus Oakland and the White Sox on the horizon.

Goodwin should be on the waiver wire in most leagues, as three percent of teams on ESPN and Yahoo have him on the roster.

Anthony DeSclafani, SP, Cincinnati

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Anthony DeSclafani is one victory away from reaching the 10-win mark for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old earned his ninth win Wednesday, when he conceded two hits in seven shutout innings versus Miami.

In his last three outings, the right-handed pitcher has struck out 16 batters while giving up two earned runs and scattering 12 hits.

It is worth noting the last two performances occurred against Pittsburgh and Miami, who are in last place in their respective divisions.

DeSclafani's next start is scheduled for Monday at home versus Philadelphia, and after that, a matchup with Arizona looms.

Although Cincinnati's matchups get more difficult, it could be worth riding the hot hand, who is owned in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues and 17 percent of ESPN competitions.

If anything, DeSclafani is worth a pickup for the next week as a double starter at the back end of your rotation.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.