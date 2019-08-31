Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Says He's Going to Attempt NFL Comeback in October

Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Says He's Going to Attempt NFL Comeback in OctoberSeptember 1, 2019
Look for Dez Bryant in the NFL come October.
"I'm way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year," the free-agent wide receiver told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Mid-October is when I'm going to be trying to get back in the league."
Slater also shared a video of Bryant working out:
Jane Slater @SlaterNFL
“Healthy, moving fast and explosive” words receivers coach David Robinson used to describe his workout with @DezBryant he’s working on his mind but looks like he’s still working on his game too https://t.co/T16xhjunRQ
Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7 last year but didn't play a single snap for them before tearing his Achilles during a practice on Nov. 9.
He landed with the Saints after his release from the Dallas Cowboys following the 2017-18 season. The three-time Pro Bowler had been a Cowboy since entering the league in 2010.
As a Cowboy, Bryant totaled 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns on 531 catches, including three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving from 2012 to 2014.
Last month, Bryant tweeted he had "no interest in playing football right now... I have not reached out to no organization trying to play ... people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff... what I realized nobody care but me."
His tweet was in response to a TMZ report pertaining to a lawsuit involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and a 2017 car crash.
However, Bryant clarified that organizations had reached out to him and he was not interested in retiring:
Dez Bryant @DezBryant
I’m not retiring bro... I’m just taking care of myself... that’s a promise https://t.co/nMMVjuhXzb
It seems now that Bryant is taking his time to recover physically and find the right fit.
Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final Roster Cuts