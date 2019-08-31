Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Says He's Going to Attempt NFL Comeback in October

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Look for Dez Bryant in the NFL come October.

"I'm way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year," the free-agent wide receiver told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Mid-October is when I'm going to be trying to get back in the league." 

Slater also shared a video of Bryant working out: 

Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7 last year but didn't play a single snap for them before tearing his Achilles during a practice on Nov. 9.

He landed with the Saints after his release from the Dallas Cowboys following the 2017-18 season. The three-time Pro Bowler had been a Cowboy since entering the league in 2010.

As a Cowboy, Bryant totaled 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns on 531 catches, including three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving from 2012 to 2014.

Last month, Bryant tweeted he had "no interest in playing football right now... I have not reached out to no organization trying to play ... people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff... what I realized nobody care but me.

His tweet was in response to a TMZ report pertaining to a lawsuit involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and a 2017 car crash. 

However, Bryant clarified that organizations had reached out to him and he was not interested in retiring:

It seems now that Bryant is taking his time to recover physically and find the right fit.  

