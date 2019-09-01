Fantasy Football 2019: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team Names

September 1, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

If you've waited this long to draft, congratulations on not getting duped into an early LeSean McCoy pick. Unfortunately, Melvin Gordon's and Ezekiel Elliott's contract situations remain nebulous—so even after waiting this long, we still don't have full drafting clarity.

With Gordon's and Elliott's contract risks in mind, as well as the possibility that the Houston Texans' acquisition of Carlos Hyde eats into Duke Johnson Jr.'s snap count, here's our latest three-round mock draft. As usual, these ranks are based on a standard, non-PPR league (1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 2 Flex, 1 K, 1 D) with four points per passing touchdown.

                   

Round 1

1. Saquon Barkley, RB
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB
3. Alvin Kamara, RB
4. David Johnson, RB
5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR
6. Davante Adams, WR
7. Michael Thomas, WR
8. Dalvin Cook, RB
9. Julio Jones, WR
10. James Conner, RB
11. Le'Veon Bell, RB
12. Mike Evans, WR

                 

Round 2

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR
2. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
3. Todd Gurley, RB
4. Leonard Fournette, RB
5. Kerryon Johnson, RB
6. Aaron Jones, RB
7. Marlon Mack, RB
8. Nick Chubb, RB
9. Damien WIlliams, RB
10. Chris Carson, RB
11. Joe Mixon, RB
12. Travis Kelce, TE

              

Round 3

1. Antonio Brown, WR
2. Devonta Freeman, RB
3. Tyreek Hill, WR
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB
5. Melvin Gordon, RB
6. Derrick Henry, RB
7. Josh Jacobs, RB
8. David Montgomery, RB
9. George Kittle, TE
10. Kenny Golladay, WR
11. Robert Woods, WR
12. Stefon Diggs, WR

                  

If you're curious about the fourth round, then check out our four-round mock draft here. Otherwise, just keep in mind Elliott's and Gordon's contract situations ahead of the NFL's kickoff Thursday and adjust your rankings accordingly. 

As for team names, sometimes you need to go a little corny and player-based as a fantasy football owner. Here are some of our favorite options based on players likely to be selected in the first three rounds.

  • Kamara Harris

  • Zekey Friday

  • Le'Veon on a Prayer

  • Dalvin and the Chipmunks

  • TGS: The Gurley Show

  • In Da Chubb

  • Return of the Mack

  • Bend it Like Beckham

  • Henrything Is Possible

  • Chillin' at the Golladay Inn

  • Big Kittle Lies

  • George of the Jungle

  • Keenan: Masters of the Universe

  • So Sexy It Ertz


If you need some more inspiration for team names, check out or full list of team names, including for sleeper players, here.

