Fantasy Football 2019: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Say goodbye to real-world responsibilities, supportive relationships and Sunday plans. And say hello to another year of waiver-hawking, trash-talking and Sunday couch-squatting.

Grab a brewskie (or a nice, refreshing glass of water) and bunker down in your preferred cave of choice—it's football season and time to draft inconceivably indomitable fantasy football rosters.

First things first, if you're in one of my fantasy leagues this season—stop reading here and go read Benito Cereno or something.

With that out of the way, let's get to it. We'll mock the first four rounds of a 12-team, standard league draft (1 QB, 2 WR, 2 RB, 2 W/R/T, 1 TE, 1 K, 1 D; 4-point passing touchdowns) and then touch on some of the best keeper players and most glorious team names.

Round 1

1. Saquon Barkley, RB

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB

3.Alvin Kamara, RB

4. David Johnson, RB

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR

6. Davante Adams, WR

7. Michael Thomas, WR

8. Dalvin Cook, RB

9. Joe Mixon, RB

10. Le'Veon Bell, RB

11. Julio Jones, WR

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

Round 2

1. James Conner, RB

2. Mike Evans, WR

3. Todd Gurley, RB

4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR

5. Marlon Mack, RB

6. Leonard Fournette, RB

7. Aaron Jones, RB

8. Kerryon Johnson, RB

9. Nick Chubb, RB

10. Chris Carson, RB

11. Antonio Brown, WR

12. Ezekiel Elliott, RB

Round 3

1. Damien Williams, RB

2. Derrick Henry, RB

3. Travis Kelce, TE

4. Tyreek Hill, WR

5. Melvin Gordon, RB

6. Devonta Freeman, RB

7. David Montgomery, RB

8. Josh Jacobs, RB

9. Kenny Golladay, WR

10. George Kittle, TE

11. Robert Woods, WR

12. Julian Edelman, WR

Round 4

1. Stefon Diggs, WR

2. Adam Thielen, WR

3. Sony Michel, RB

4. Tyler Boyd, WR

5. Keenan Allen, WR

6. Robby Anderson, WR

7. Amari Cooper, WR

8. Chris Godwin, WR

9. Zach Ertz, TE

10. Patrick Mahomes, QB

11. Tevin Coleman, RB

12. Brandin Cooks, WR

It's worth noting that the position of certain players is subject to change depending on contract and injury progress. Most notably, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott would jump into the top five overall if their contract disputes get resolved ahead of Week 1.

As for injuries to watch, Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown have nebulous injuries, while Dalvin Cook and Odell Beckham Jr. both have injury histories worth monitoring as preseason wraps up.

With injury history, age and positional competition in mind, the top keepers should remain fairly consistent with the above mock draft aside from a few exceptions.

David Johnson (27 years old), Julio Jones (30), Antonio Brown (31) and Todd Gurley (knee arthritis) deserve a bump down because of their age and susceptibility to injury. Conversely, Nick Chubb (Kareem Hunt) and Damien Williams (Darwin Thompson) each deserves a slight downgrade because of the possibility that his bell cow role becomes threatened by emerging teammates.

Last, but not least, you can check out our full cheat sheet for choosing magically cheesy team names for fantasy football in 2019. Below are some of the top choices based on players in our four-round mock draft: