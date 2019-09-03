Rams Contracts, Salary-Cap Space After Jared Goff's Reported Record Deal

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension with $110 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Goff is now under contract with L.A. through 2024.

The Rams now have Goff and superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed for the next six seasons, per Spotrac. Wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley II are inked through 2023.

Spotrac listed their average salary figures:





While the NFL's salary caps for 2020 and beyond have yet to be revealed, those four players should take up a large portion of the Rams' payroll into the next decade.

The cap is set at $188.2 million for 2019, and it has risen at least $10 million each year for the past six seasons, per NFL.com.

We'll see how how much the cap rises in future years, but if the yearly jump is anything like the rate from this past half-decade, the Rams may struggle to fill out the rest of a 53-man roster.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com provided more details regarding Goff's guaranteed money:

Signing Goff to a long-term deal is a no-brainer move. Steve Rebeiro of Rams Wire explained why:

"The Rams are built to be a Super Bowl contender right now. That window can close quickly in the NFL. No team would be silly enough to shut that window by refusing to pay a franchise quarterback his market value. Any Pro Bowl-level quarterback is more than likely going to become one of the highest-paid NFL players in history. It's just the nature of the beast. Goff is just as deserving as anyone."

The same goes for locking up the NFL's best defensive player in Donald, and the 25-year-old Cooks is one of the game's best deep threats

Gurley is the biggest risk, although he is one of the NFL's top offensive weapons when healthy. However, an "arthritic component" to his knee raises some long-term concern, as does his decreased workload at the end of last season.

Still, Gurley could still be a tremendous asset if he's able to return anywhere close to his form from 2017 and most of 2018.

Ultimately, the Rams are hitching their long-term success on a core four in addition to general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. Whether that works out into the 2020s remains to be seen, but the early returns are stellar so far after a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance last season.