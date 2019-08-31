EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Saturday's Week 4 Results and Top Scorers

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero moved to the top of the Premier League scoring charts after scoring twice to help Manchester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 at home on Saturday.

City remain second, despite Aguero's goals, thanks to Liverpool's 3-0 win away to Burnley later in the day. Sadio Mane got on the scoresheet at Turf Moor.

Tammy Abraham is on four goals after bagging a second brace in as many weeks for Chelsea. However, the Blues were still held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Vardy scored against the Blades last week, and the Leicester City frontman helped the Foxes keep pace with City and Liverpool by adding two more goals during a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Like Vardy, Sebastien Haller scored for the third time in two matches, with his latest goal helping the Hammers beat Norwich City on home soil. Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew stayed among the goals for Crystal Palace, scoring the winner to beat 10-man Aston Villa, after also finding the net during last week's 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United started the day by being held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton, despite a fine individual goal from summer signing Daniel James. It was the same scoreline when Watford got off the mark by earning a point away to Newcastle United, although the Hornets remain bottom of the table.

Saturday Scores

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1-1 Watford

West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 4, 4, +9, 12

2. Manchester City: 4, 3, +11, 10

3. Leicester City: 4, 2, +3, 8

4. Crystal Palace: 4, 2, +1, 7

5. West Ham United: 4, 2, -1, 7

6. Arsenal: 3, 2, 0, 6

7. Manchester United: 4, 1, +3, 5

8. Sheffield United: 4, 1, 0, 5

9. Chelsea: 4, 1, -3, 5

10. Tottenham Hotspur: 3, 1, +1, 4

11. Burnley: 4, 1, -1, 4

12. Everton: 3, 1, -1, 4

13. Southampton: 4, 1, -2, 4

14. Newcastle United: 4, 1, -2, 4

15. Bournemouth: 4, 1, -3, 4

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4, 1, -3, 4

17. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3, 0, 0, 3

18. Aston Villa: 4, 1, -2, 3

19. Norwich City: 4, 1, -4, 3

20. Watford: 4, 0, -6, 1

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the league's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

T-2. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 5

T-2. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 5

T-4. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 4

T-4. Ashley Barnes, Burnley: 4

T-6. Sebastien Haller, West Ham United: 3

T-6. Daniel James, Manchester United: 3

T-6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 3

T-6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 6

City took a mere two minutes to click into gear when David Silva created a goal for Kevin De Bruyne. The latter was back in his natural role of provider two minutes before the break when he played in Aguero to score.

Aguero soon doubled his tally in spectacular fashion 10 minutes after the restart:

Just to prove there is another aspect to his game, Aguero still had time to tee up substitute Bernardo Silva to complete the rout.

The only downside to City's day was an injury to centre-back Aymeric Laporte, with Pep Guardiola confirming the defender had been taken to hospital after being stretchered off during the first half, per Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News.

Liverpool had been temporarily dethroned at the top, but the Reds were in control at Turf Moor once Chris Wood diverted Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery into his own net after 33 minutes.

Mane padded the advantage four minutes later, before Roberto Firmino made history in England's top flight with 10 minutes remaining.

Like City, Liverpool endured a blot on the copybook when Mane reacted angrily after he was substituted late on. Jurgen Klopp said the actions weren't related to the change, per Sky Sports (h/t the Daily Mirror's Mark Jones): "Sadio Mane is an emotional guy, we are all individuals. Something went not like he wanted, it is not the substitution. We will clarify it in the dressing room."

Keeping pace with Liverpool and City is proving tough for the chasing pack, but Chelsea appeared to be sauntering toward three points after Abraham netted twice before the break.

The Blades refused to buckle and rallied brilliantly thanks to the industry of Callum Robinson. His pace and subtle movement pulled a suspect Blues defence apart.

Robinson scored less than 60 seconds into the second half, and his cross for substitute Lys Mousset went in off Kurt Zouma a minute before the end. The Blades had been worthy of a point against a Chelsea team continuing to be undone by fragility at the back.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

United looked in control once James arrowed a shot into the top corner after 10 minutes. It was the Welsh winger's second goal in as many matches and third of the campaign, continuing his rapid adaptation to the top flight following a summer switch from Swansea City.

Jan Vestergaard headed in an equaliser two minutes before the hour mark, and Saints held on for a point even after Kevin Danso was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 73rd minute.

United's toothless attack, missing the pace and power of injured Anthony Martial, had wasted a strong showing from James.

Leicester didn't waste Vardy's ruthless streak, with the 32-year-old opening the scoring after 12 minutes against the Cherries. Callum Wilson hit back and opened his account for the season, but Vardy helped restore Leicester's lead when he turned creator for Youri Tielemans four minutes before the break.

Cultured midfielder Tielemans was fortunate to escape a red card after a rash challenge on Wilson prompted a look from video assistant referee. Inexplicably, the tackle wasn't even punished with a booking following the second look.

Bournemouth were doubly aggrieved when Tielemans played in Vardy to settle things in the 73rd minute and maintain his status as one of the deadliest marksmen in the division:

Like the Cherries, Aston Villa were left to rue a refereeing decision when Jack Grealish was booked for diving by Kevin Friend late on at Selhurst Park. The yellow card negated what looked like a last-gasp equaliser from substitute Henri Lansbury.

It also meant Jordan Ayew's 73rd-minute strike proved enough to earn the Eagles a secondstraight win and lift them up to the heady heights of fourth.

West Ham only trail Palace by goal difference, a problem that may soon be remedied if Haller continues to keep his cool when presented with chances. He added to the two goals he scored against Watford last week by meeting Arthur Masuaku's cross in the 24th minute against the Canaries.

Andriy Yarmolenko, making his second straight start after a long injury layoff, made the points safe nine minutes after the restart.

Norwich are second-from-bottom, with Watford still propping up the table, despite going in front early against the Magpies. Will Hughes found the net after just two minutes at St James' Park, but Fabian Schar levelled things with a header four minutes before the break.

The stalemate has likely done little to ease the pressure on Watford boss Javi Gracia and his counterpart Steve Bruce.