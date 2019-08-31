US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Rafael Nadal, Taylor Townsend Advance on Saturday

Elsa/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal cruised into the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on Saturday by beating South Korea's Hyeon Chung in straight sets.

In the women's draw, there was a shock in the third round as seventh seed Kiki Bertens was dumped out of the tournament by Germany's Julia Gorges.

American qualifier Taylor Townsend is also into the second week of the tournament. The 23-year-old continued her fine run in New York with a victory over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki's hopes of a first U.S. Open title are also over. The two-time finalist was beaten in straight sets by 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu.

Men's Early Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Hyeon Chung 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Women's Early Results

(25) Elise Mertens bt. Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-3

(15) Bianca Andreescu bt. (19) Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4

(26) Julia Gorges bt. (7) Kiki Bertens 6-2, 6-3

(23) Donna Vekic bt. Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-1



Taylor Townsend bt. Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2

Full results and schedule is available from the tournament's official website.

Saturday Early Recap

Nadal enjoyed a dominant win over Chung and looked well rested having been handed a walkover in the second round after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

The second seed secured his first break of the match to move into a 4-2 lead. He sealed the opening set with an ace to take charge of the match.

Nadal broke again at 2-2 on his way to taking the second set and did not face a single break point throughout the match.

Chung's level dropped in the third set as Nadal raced to victory and his 60th win at the tournament:

Bertens became the latest top 10 seed to depart on Saturday in the women's draw, as she followed the likes of Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova in exiting the tournament.

The seventh seed produced an error-strewn performance against Gorges and had no answer to the German's excellent serving and powerful forehand.

Gorges looked sharp throughout the match and was particularly effective at the net. The 26th seed won 12 of 15 net points in a comprehensive victory.

The German goes on to play Croatia's Donna Vekic in the fourth round. Vekic beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva to secure her place in the second week.

Andreescu remains in the hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title on her first visit to the U.S. Open after an impressive win over Wozniacki.

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

The match between the two players saw 10 breaks of serve, but the teenager was able to take advantage at the key moments. She made the crucial break to lead 4-3 and held on to take the first set.

Andreescu raced into a 3-0 lead in the second, but Wozniacki fought back to level the set. However, the teenager produced a brilliant forehand winner to move 5-4 up and then broke again to love to clinch the win.

Journalist Jose Morgado highlighted her run of form:

The 19-year-old's reward is a fourth-round match with Townsend. The 23-year-old followed up her win over Halep with a straight-set victory over Cirstea.