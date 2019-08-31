US Open Tennis 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Saturday's Draw

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

For the first time in the opening three rounds of the U.S. Open, Roger Federer won a match in straight sets on Friday.

Federer, the No. 3 men's singles player, defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. It was the most dominant display by Federer so far this tournament after he dropped the opening set of both his first- and second-round matchups.

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 men's seed, also advanced to the round of 16 by defeating Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in third-round action on Friday.

On the women's side, No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 8 Serena Williams all advanced to the round of 16 with victories. It marks the 18th consecutive time that Williams has made it past the third round at the U.S. Open.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Saturday's action at the U.S. Open.

Saturday Schedule

Third round, 11-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Third round/Doubles, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Encore coverage of third round, Midnight-8 a.m. ET (Sunday), Tennis Channel

Saturday Preview

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Coco Gauff has had an incredible, unexpected two months of tennis. Saturday will provide her greatest challenge yet.

After reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon last month, Gauff has opened the U.S. Open with victories in each of the first two rounds. In the second round, the 15-year-old American pulled out a three-set win over Timea Babos.

Now, Gauff is taking on Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Osaka is the No. 1 women's seed, and she won last year's U.S. Open by defeating Serena Williams in the final.

"Obviously she's an amazing player," Gauff said, according to ESPN.com's D'Arcy Maine. "We're both pretty young, but I'm a little bit newer to the game. So I'm just curious to see how my game matches up against her. Obviously I want to win."

Osaka, who is 21, may have won two of the last four major tournaments, but she hasn't been unbeatable. In fact, she lost in the first round at Wimbledon, where she fell to Yulia Putintseva.

It should be an exciting matchup between Osaka and Gauff, and Gauff should have plenty of support from the New York crowd as she goes for one of the biggest wins of her young career thus far.

Fellow American Taylor Townsend will also be in action Saturday, coming off a big upset win over No. 4 seed Simona Halep, the Wimbledon champion. Townsend is facing Sorana Cirstea as the 23-year-old looks to advance past the third round at a major tournament for the first time.

On the men's side, No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal will be in action Saturday after his second-round opponent, Thanasi Kokkinakis, retired due to a right shoulder injury on Thursday. Nadal is facing Hyeon Chung as he looks to move on to the round of 16.

Nadal has won all four sets he's played against Chung in his career, and he'll be fresh having not played a live point since Tuesday.