Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor Totals 4 TDs, 183 Yards in Blowout Win over USF

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor Totals 4 TDs, 183 Yards in Blowout Win over USFAugust 31, 2019
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor stated his Heisman Trophy case by amassing 183 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns as the No. 19 Badgers beat the USF Bulls 49-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Friday.
Nearly all of Taylor's production occurred in the first half, and his final touch took place with 13 minutes left in the third quarter, on a 38-yard touchdown run:
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
🚨 HEISMAN WATCH ALERT 🚨 @BadgerFootball RB @JayT23 already has 183 total yards and 4 total TD...there's still 13 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. 👀 https://t.co/eT9SjRvnX7
Taylor's final yards total was three times what USF had at the time.
The junior running back, who had 2,194 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season, kicked off his scoring exploits with a 37-yard run to put Wisconsin up 6-0 early:
ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB
It took less than 5 minutes for Jonathan Taylor to find the end zone ⏱ https://t.co/f9Nr51sAGb
The Badgers scored a defensive touchdown before Taylor got back in on the fun by taking a screen pass 36 yards to the house:
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Water is wet. The sky is blue. Jonathan Taylor scores TDs #JT23 #OnWisconsin https://t.co/NTh4r9puLi
Taylor's most impressive moment, however, came on his third score, when he put forth extra effort to beat two USF defenders for a 12-yard touchdown catch:
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
80 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD 2 catches, 48 yards, 2 receiving TDs Trending #2 in the U.S. on Twitter Yea... you could say things are going well for @JayT23 through one half #JT23 #OnWisconsin https://t.co/aElJg5FDZA
His stretch past the goal line rewarded Wisconsin's gamble to run a play with nine seconds left in the first half and zero timeouts.
Former Badger, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt gave credit where it was due:
That score helped Wisconsin go up 28-0 at halftime, and Taylor's fourth touchdown gave the Badgers a 34-0 lead early in the third.
His performance started some early Heisman talk, and reigning NFL MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his take:
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN said Taylor was "even better" than Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who started his season with 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries versus Georgia Tech on Thursday.
Taylor also put himself in great company:
ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB
Jonathan Taylor is the first Big Ten player since @saquon Barkley to put up these numbers in the same game 📈 https://t.co/5Qm46pxkoj
His work in the passing attack was arguably the scariest part of the night for the Badgers' future opponents. As ESPN Stats & Info noted, Taylor did not have a receiving touchdown entering Friday. He finished with two and gained 48 yards through the air, or just 12 fewer than he recorded last year.
Taylor rushed for 4,171 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first two years, but if his receiving performance Friday turns out to be a trend, he could get an invite to New York City as at least a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Wisconsin will host Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 7. After an open week, the Badgers will host No. 7 Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 21.
