Yankees' CC Sabathia Exits Start vs. A's After Suffering Knee Injury

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia left Friday night's game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium with right knee discomfort, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The YES Network showed the replay of Sabathia appearing to struggle with pain on the mound:

Sabathia was replaced by Luis Cessa after giving up a run and a hit with two walks and two strikeouts in three innings.

Coming into Friday night, Sabathia was having an up-and-down season, going 5-8 with a 4.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 19 appearances (97.1 innings). He's simply the latest Yankee to go down to injury, however, as the team has been beset by medical issues all season while somehow maintaining one of baseball's best records.

After Gio Urshela landed on the 10-day injured list with a groin strain, the Yankees set an MLB record Friday with 29 players put on the IL this season, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

"It's been one of the storylines of our season," manager Aaron Boone said. "Losing guys and getting guys back."

At this point, just about every star and key player for the Yankees has spent time sidelined. Sabathia himself has made three trips to the injured list this season, missing time twice for knee inflammation. At 39 years old, however, it's less surprising that Sabathia is running into issues staying on the mound.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are getting accustomed to cycling through pitchers—nine different players have gotten a start for them in 2019.