Roger Federer 'Sick and Tired' of Speculation over Schedule Influence at US Open

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Roger Federer told reporters that he's "sick and tired" of claims that he and other competitors have influence over when they play tournament matches:



"I don't remember that I asked for something. I don't even know if [my] team asked for day [session]. But [asking] doesn't mean like, 'Roger asks, Roger gets.' Just remember that, because I have heard this s--t too often now. I'm sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do."

The comments arose after Federer defeated Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. After the match, Evans said—without naming Federer explicitly—that three or four people "have a say when they play."

"Just to try and beat him feeling tired, stiff, playing four sets yesterday, it's near on impossible," Evans said. "You think a guy who's my ranking has any say in that? There is probably about four people in this tournament who have a say when they play. Maybe three."

The schedule was not in Evans' favor after inclement weather Wednesday pushed a handful of outdoor matches back one day. Federer was able to play indoors at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The unseeded 29-year-old Evans won over No. 25 Lucas Pouille in four sets but endured a three-hour, 10-minute match to do so. He then had to turn around quickly and face Federer at noon Friday.

Ultimately, Federer understood why Evans was upset, even if he didn't agree that he or others had influence on the schedule.

"I have been there. I know what you're talking about. You could definitely argue that the scheduling was not in his favor. But it's also not fair for me to play my match under the roof, get it done, sit back, relax the next day while he's battling out a four-hour or a three-hour match, whatever it is.

"That's tennis. It's entertainment, and the show must go on. I've lost ... matches this way. I've won some. This time luck was on my side. So, yeah, I understand if Danny is a little bit frustrated."

Federer will face No. 15 David Goffin in the fourth round Sunday.