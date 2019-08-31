US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Picks for Saturday Afternoon Draw

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a 19th Grand Slam title on Saturday afternoon at the U.S. Open, when he takes on Hyeon Chung at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal was set to face Thanasi Kokkinakis in his second-round match before the Australian's poor luck with injuries in 2019 struck again, forcing him to pull out. The Spaniard will be well rested as such and is poised to provide a huge challenge for Chung, who has been involved in two five-set epics in New York.

That match will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium and will follow what promises to be an intriguing encounter between Caroline Wozniacki and Bianca Andreescu. Over at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Taylor Townsend gets the action under way after her heroic win over No. 4 seed Simona Halep, with Sorana Cirstea standing between the American and a spot in the round of 16.

An absorbing start to Day 6 is in store. Here are the key matches, the vital viewing details and a preview of what's to come.

US Open: Saturday Afternoon Schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium: Not Before 12 p.m. (ET)

(19) Caroline Wozniacki vs. (15) Bianca Andreescu*

Hyeon Chung vs. (2) Rafael Nadal*

Louis Armstrong Stadium: Not Before 11 a.m. (ET)

Taylor Townsend vs. Sorana Cirstea*

(26) Julia Goerges vs. (7) Kiki Bertens*

(6) Alexander Zverev* vs. Aljaz Bedene

Grandstand: Not Before 11 a.m. (ET)

Elise Mertens (25)* vs. Andrea Petkovic

Kristie Ahn vs. Jelena Ostapenko*

(14) John Isner vs. (22) Marin Cilic*

*Picks

Viewing Details

In the United States, the action will be shown live on ESPN. In the United Kingdom, the matches can be streamed via Amazon Prime.

Preview

Although Nadal would not have wanted to progress by virtue of an injury to an opponent, the extra rest he's been afforded may be key later in the competition.

It is also likely to play a big part when he comes up against Chung, who has been involved in two attritional matches. He came from a set down to win in five against Ernesto Escobedo in Round 1 before bouncing back from two behind to beat Fernando Verdasco last time out.

Tennis journalist Tumaini Carayol commented on just how much the success meant to the South Korean:

The man himself posted an image of the passionate celebration:

Nadal will surely be a step too far, though, for someone who is likely to already have some tired legs to contend with.

Ahead of that match will be a fascinating clash of styles between Wozniacki and Andreescu. The former has had to fight from behind in both of her U.S. Open matches, while the Canadian has breezed through in straight sets.

Per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, it's been a breakthrough year for Andreescu despite a number of injury problems:

Tennis writer Victoria Chiesa made reference to how popular the 19-year-old is with the fans at Flushing Meadows:

Other standout matches include the meeting between Julia Goerges and Kiki Bertens, who are both still seeking their maiden Grand Slams. Those seeking big serving should keep an eye on the Grandstand, as John Isner and Marin Cilic are two of the most powerful players in the men's game.

Like Chung, Alexander Zverev has needed all five sets to get through both matches, and he will need to perform to a higher standard to beat Aljaz Bedene. For all his obvious talent, a win on Saturday would make this year's run at the U.S. Open Zverev's best in the competition; he's only made it to two Grand Slam quarter-finals overall.