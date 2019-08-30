Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Sued After Driver Allegedly Hit Man with SUV

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Liyanage Perera is suing Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, claiming that they were passengers in an SUV that hit him in a Los Angeles alleyway and caused serious injuries in October 2018, according to TMZ Sports.

The media outlet reported that the couple was leaving a restaurant on Melrose Avenue through an alleyway last October when Perera says he was hit. TMZ Sports also provided video of the alleged incident.

TMZ Sports provided more background information.

"Liyanage admits A-Rod and J Lo were not behind the wheel, but in the suit he claims they failed to instruct their security team to be careful as they pulled away from the restaurant. He also points out they didn't stop to check on him...or as he puts it...'they quickly fled the scene.'"

TMZ previously reported Perera filed a police report, but no charges were filed. Law enforcement sources told TMZ "pedestrians are not allowed to block a vehicle in a space by standing in front of it, and drivers are permitted to creep forward."

Perera is reportedly seeking money for medical expenses plus damages. TMZ Sports has not yet heard back from representatives for Lopez and Rodriguez.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March, according to Aryelle Siclait of Women's Health. It's unclear which restaurant they visited that night, although TMZ Sports guessed that it was Craig's.

The lawsuit news follows reports that Rodriguez had nearly $500,000 worth of electronics and jewelry stolen from his rental SUV in San Francisco on Aug. 12, according to TMZ Sports. However, a representative for Rordiguez told TMZ Sports that "the financial value of the items stolen from [his] vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated."

The burglary reportedly occurred while Rodriguez was at Oracle Park to call the Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants game for Sunday Night Baseball.