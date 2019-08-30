TMZ: Alex Rodriguez Selling 3,700 Sq. Foot Hollywood Hills House for $4.4M

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is nearing a deal to sell his Hollywood Hills house for $4.4 million, according to TMZ Sports.

The 3,700-square-foot house was built in 1954 and initially part of the Architectural Products magazine research program. However, it has since been remodeled.

According to Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times, the multi-million dollar house features a two-story living room, a media room, a pool and a fire pit. And yes, it comes with incredible views.

Rodriguez bought the house from actress Meryl Streep in 2014 for $4.8 million.

The 14-time All-Star earned more than $450 million during his MLB career, per Spotrac. Since retiring in 2016, the 44-year-old has become a part of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast crew and has made an appearance as a guest shark on Shark Tank.

Rodriguez became engaged to actress and singer Jennifer Lopez in March.