Report: Texans Looking to Sign Free-Agent QB After Joe Webb III's Foot Injury

The Houston Texans are contemplating signing a quarterback after third-stringer Joe Webb III suffered a "serious foot injury" during Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Fox 26's Mark Berman.

Webb's injury creates further uncertainty on Houston's depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, as primary backup AJ McCarron missed the preseason after suffering a broken right thumb this month. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that McCarron is out of his cast and has resumed throwing.

