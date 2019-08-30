Report: Texans Looking to Sign Free-Agent QB After Joe Webb III's Foot Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Joe Webb III #5 of the Houston Texans runs the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams during week four of the preseason at NRG Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are contemplating signing a quarterback after third-stringer Joe Webb III suffered a "serious foot injury" during Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Fox 26's Mark Berman.

Webb's injury creates further uncertainty on Houston's depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, as primary backup AJ McCarron missed the preseason after suffering a broken right thumb this month. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that McCarron is out of his cast and has resumed throwing.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

