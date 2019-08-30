Gerard Pique Hopes Harry Maguire Turns Manchester United into Title Contenders

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has said he hopes record Manchester United signing Harry Maguire can transform his former club back into serious title contenders.

United completed their second straight trophy-less season last term and stepped in to sign Leicester City centre-back Maguire for £80 million in August.

Pique—who spent four years at Old Trafford from 2004-08—told Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express he had high hopes for Maguire:

"It happened before with Van Dijk [joining Liverpool] and before about ten years ago with Rio Ferdinand [joining United]. Culturally they [English clubs] invest a lot in good defenders and Harry Maguire is a great defender.

"I hope that they can be at the top again.

"Manchester United in the last few years they have been fighting to qualify for the Champions League but they have to be trying to win the Premier League. I hope with this signing they can return to the top."

The Catalan star has reached his best levels with the Blaugrana, having studied under centre-backs such as Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic during his time with the Red Devils.

Maguire arrived at United to huge expectation and enjoyed a debut to remember as they opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 home hammering of Chelsea, per Statman Dave:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have since failed to win either of their last two, however. The Maguire effect is seemingly at risk of already running dry following a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

One criticism 6'4" Maguire has had to contend with relates to his lack of pace. However, sportswriter Simon Austin suggested his ability to read the game—among other traits—help make up for his shortcomings in that area:

Success has dried up for the club during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. United haven't won a major trophy since they clinched a UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup double under Jose Mourinho in 2016-17.

Taking into account their 2016 FA Cup final triumph, the club have won only three pieces of major silverware in the six seasons since Ferguson left.

Speaking on his time at Old Trafford, Pique added:

"It was a great time there. I didn't play as much as I wanted to but I was 17 and very young. It was a very important step in my career for the future.

"I had an amazing time there with team-mates like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs. To have the experience of playing with those experienced players helped me a lot for these years when I played here in Barcelona."

Pique is hoping Maguire can be one of those characters who plays a role in returning the club to their previous lofty heights, competing for the top titles across several fronts every season.

United reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last term but are back in the Europa League this season after they finished sixth in the domestic table.

Solskjaer's side travel to Southampton on Saturday and will be desperate to remain hot on the heels of the Premier League hierarchy before the international break.