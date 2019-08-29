Khabib Says Conor McGregor Rivalry 'Will Never Be Finished,' No Rematch Planned

Marc Atkins/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Don't expect one of the biggest feuds in recent MMA history to end any time soon.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that his rivalry with Conor McGregor will "never be finished" and said he has no interest in a rematch against him at this time:

"Even [the October fight] did not finish it. Just smash people is not enough. I talk about just smash only him? It's not enough. We have to smash all his team. This is what I think before the fight. This is what I say to my team. 'Hey, tonight, we're going to war. This is not about fight.'

"It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see [each other] somewhere, we're going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn't matter if someone go to jail or something like this. I'm not scared about this. ...They go to hospital and we go to police. That's it."

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in their only bout via submission at UFC 229 in Oct. 2018, but the rivalry has lasted for years and featured ugly incidents.

Zane Simon of Bloody Elbow did a rundown of some of the events, including McGregor throwing a hand truck at a bus with Nurmagomedov on it before UFC 223 and Nurmagomedov attacking members of McGregor's entourage after UFC 229.

