Osasuna vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are expected to be without injured captain Lionel Messi again when they take on Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium in La Liga on Saturday.

The Argentina international is yet to feature for Ernesto Valverde's side this season and looks set to miss the trip to Pamplona, according to Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard.

The Catalan giants head into the game after a 5-2 thrashing of Real Betis that saw Antoine Griezmann open his account for his new club with a double at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Osasuna have made an unbeaten start to life back in the Spanish top flight. Manager Jagoba Arrasate's side won 1-0 at Leganes in their first match and followed that up with a 0-0 draw against Eibar.

Date: Saturday, August 31

Time: 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Osasuna 17-2, Draw 15-4, Barcelona 9-25

Match Preview

Barcelona made light of their attacking injuries against Real Betis on Sunday. They were without Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele but still put five goals past Rubi's side.

Valverde may have to make do without the trio again and will look to Griezmann to lead the line. Carles Perez may also be handed another start after scoring his first goal for the club against Betis.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe was impressed with the 21-year-old:

Barcelona confirmed Perez and 16-year-old Ansu Fati have trained with the first team this week ahead of the match.

Ansu became the second-youngest league debutant for Barca when he appeared as a second-half substitute against Betis, and he could see more game time against Osasuna:

Barcelona tasted defeat in their only other away match this season, going down 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on the opening day, but they are big favourites to pick up three points on Saturday.

Osasuna secured promotion back to La Liga as champions of the second division and did not lose a single home game throughout their league campaign.

Los Rojillos are on a 26-match unbeaten run in front of their own supporters and have not conceded a goal in the last 441 minutes of action at El Sadar, per Marca's Gonzalo Velasco.

The hosts will look to Roberto Torres and Juan Villar for the goals against Barcelona, while new signing Chimy Avila is an energetic presence capable of spectacular strikes, as shown by Eleven Sports:

Striker Marc Cardona will also be hoping to face Barcelona. The 24-year-old sealed a move to Osasuna from the Camp Nou in June after three years with the club.

Barcelona may be without some key attacking players for the trip to Pamplona but will still be expected to depart with all three points. Osasuna's home form is impressive, but they will face their biggest test yet when the La Liga champions arrive on Saturday.