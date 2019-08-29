Bill Bowlen's Lawsuit to Remove Broncos Trustees from Brother's Trust Dismissed

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

The Denver Broncos logo is painted on the field at Mile High Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Bill Bowlen's lawsuit to attempt to remove Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis and other trustees from his late brother and former team owner Pat Bowlen's trust has been dismissed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Pat Bowlen died on June 13 at the age of 75 as the result of Alzheimer’s disease. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

