Bill Bowlen's Lawsuit to Remove Broncos Trustees from Brother's Trust Dismissed

Bill Bowlen's Lawsuit to Remove Broncos Trustees from Brother's Trust DismissedAugust 29, 2019
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Bill Bowlen's lawsuit to attempt to remove Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis and other trustees from his late brother and former team owner Pat Bowlen's trust has been dismissed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Ownership news out of Denver: Bill Bowlen's lawsuit attempting to remove Joe Ellis and other trustees from Pat Bowlen's trust has been dismissed in its entirety. This clears the way for Pat Bowlen's ownership succession plans.
Pat Bowlen died on June 13 at the age of 75 as the result of Alzheimer’s disease.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
