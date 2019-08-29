Bill Bowlen's Lawsuit to Remove Broncos Trustees from Brother's Trust Dismissed

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Bill Bowlen's lawsuit to attempt to remove Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis and other trustees from his late brother and former team owner Pat Bowlen's trust has been dismissed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Pat Bowlen died on June 13 at the age of 75 as the result of Alzheimer’s disease.

