Report: Damian Lillard Agrees to Multiyear Contract with 2K Sports for NBA 2K

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

He doesn't go by Dame D.O.L.L.A. for nothing.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Thursday afternoon that Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has extended his partnership with 2K Sports and NBA 2K with a multiyear agreement including "in-game activations, advertising, promotions, soundtrack contributions and community engagements."

Lillard's track "Money Ball" will be featured on the NBA 2K20 soundtrack, Haynes added. The song is off of Lillard's third album titled Big D.O.L.L.A., released on Aug. 9. His previous albums were CONFIRMED (2017) and The Letter O (2016).

Earlier this week, Lillard released a visual for his Big D.O.L.L.A. track "Dre Grant":

The full soundtrack for NBA 2K20 was revealed in July. The 46-song soundtrack includes the likes of Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Offset, Meek Mill and Bad Bunny as well as the late Nipsey Hussle.

This extension follows the four-year, $196 million supermax extension Lillard signed with the Blazers earlier this summer.