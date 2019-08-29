Pelicans' Darius Miller Has Surgery on Achilles Injury; Could Miss 7-8 Months

Pelicans' Darius Miller Has Surgery on Achilles Injury; Could Miss 7-8 MonthsAugust 29, 2019
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller is expected to miss seven to eight months after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon on Thursday, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Per Andrews, Miller suffered the injury while playing three-on-three basketball.
