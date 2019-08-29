Pelicans' Darius Miller Has Surgery on Achilles Injury; Could Miss 7-8 Months

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Suns won 138-136 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller is expected to miss seven to eight months after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon on Thursday, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Per Andrews, Miller suffered the injury while playing three-on-three basketball.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Arrest Warrant Issued for DeMarcus Cousins

    Warrant for Cousins' arrest has been issued on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Arrest Warrant Issued for DeMarcus Cousins

    Warrant for Cousins' arrest has been issued on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    The Five Teams That Can Beat Team USA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Five Teams That Can Beat Team USA

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Report: KD and Kyrie Want Melo on Nets

    Kyrie and KD are 'pushing' the Nets to sign Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD and Kyrie Want Melo on Nets

    Kyrie and KD are 'pushing' the Nets to sign Melo

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    How Many True Dynasties Has NBA Had in Last 30 Years?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Many True Dynasties Has NBA Had in Last 30 Years?

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report