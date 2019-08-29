Pelicans' Darius Miller Has Surgery on Achilles Injury; Could Miss 7-8 Months

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller is expected to miss seven to eight months after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon on Thursday, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Per Andrews, Miller suffered the injury while playing three-on-three basketball.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.