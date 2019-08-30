Southampton vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United will aim to bounce back from their surprise defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday when they take on Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

The Red Devils suffered their first Premier League loss of the season last weekend at Old Trafford and face a home side fresh from a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have not been wholly convincing in their opening three league matches, which will give Saints hope of springing another shock on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, August 31



Time: 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), BT Sport Live (UK)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Southampton 29-10, Draw 23-10, Man Utd 21-20

Match Preview

Manchester United will be without two key players for the trip to Southampton. The club have confirmed left-back Luke Shaw and forward Anthony Martial will miss out due to injury:

Ashley Young is expected to come into the defence to replace Shaw as Diogo Dalot is also out injured, and Solskjaer has decisions to make in attack.

The Norwegian could turn to youth and hand 17-year-old Mason Greenwood a start in place of Martial. The teenager attracted praise for his finishing ability from his manager in pre-season:

However, Solskjaer will not be able to count on Alexis Sanchez. The club announced on Thursday that the Chile international has joined Inter Milan on loan until the end of the season.

The United boss may also decide to drop Jesse Lingard from his starting XI. The England international is yet to score or assist this season, and Solskjaer has faced questions about his form:

Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira or 18-year-old Angel Gomes are all options to replace Lingard if the manager does decide to shake up his team after their defeat to Palace.

Meanwhile, Southampton have momentum after their win over Brighton. They kicked off their campaign with defeats to Burnley and Liverpool but will hope for more points against United.

However, Saints may also be missing some key players for the clash. Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Michael Obafemi all picked up injury concerns in their EFL Cup win over Fulham:

Southampton will look to go one better than the last time United visited St Mary's. The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes in an entertaining 2-2 draw on the south coast in December.