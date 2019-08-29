Texans' JJ Watt Shares Amazing Update on Houston Relief After Hurricane Harvey

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt passing along a two-year update Thursday on recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey, which caused widespread damage in Houston and surrounding areas in August 2017.

Watt provided stats from his fund's relief aid, highlighted by over 1,100 repaired homes and more than 239 million meals served to those in need following the storm:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

