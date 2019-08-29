WWE Rumors: Enzo Amore, Big Cass Discuss NXT Return with Execs

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have reportedly been in talks with WWE regarding a return to the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Enzo and Cass would likely be positioned as top stars on NXT if they decide to re-sign with WWE.

With NXT set to debut a two-hour weekly show on USA Network on Sept. 18 and then go head-to-head with AEW on TNT beginning Oct. 2, Enzo and Cass would provide NXT with the type of shock-factor return that could get more fans to tune in.

Enzo and Cass rose to prominence in NXT and were arguably the brand's most popular act from 2014-2016. They received a call-up to the main roster in 2016 and continued to garner huge reactions thanks to their energetic entrance, mic work and overall entertainment value.

Despite their success as a team, WWE split up Enzo and Cass in 2017. Enzo went on to become a two-time Cruiserweight champion, while Cass suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss eight months.

Enzo was released from WWE in January 2018 following allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in Phoenix. Amore denied the allegations, and no charges were filed because of insufficient evidence.

Cass returned from injury in April 2018 and entered into a feud with Daniel Bryan. After losing multiple matches to Bryan, Cass was released from WWE in June 2018.

WWE never publicly provided a reason for Cass' release, but Cass took responsibility. In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cass said he "f--ked over" WWE and had nothing bad to say about the company.

Cass also said he felt the "door is open" for an eventual return.

Enzo and Cass have reunited since leaving WWE under the names nZo and CaZXL. They have worked multiple independent shows together and even appeared at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in New York City in April.

Since Enzo and Cass aren't tied to any single wrestling company, they are free to return to WWE if the offer is on the table.

The Monday Night War between WWE and WCW was highlighted by surprise signings and returns on a regular basis, and if WWE manages to bring in Enzo and Cass for NXT, it will perhaps be the first major shot fired in the impending Wednesday Night War.

