US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Start Times for Thursday Night Draw

Rafael Nadal will headline the action on Thursday night at the 2019 U.S. Open when he faces Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

In his opening match, Nadal got the better of another Australian in John Millman, dropping just seven games on his way to victory. Prior to the Spaniard's second outing at Flushing Meadows this year, there will be a meeting between Caroline Wozniacki and Danielle Collins at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

One of the most exciting rising stars in the women's game also takes to the court on Thursday night, with 15-year-old Coco Gauff going up against Timea Babos at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Here is the schedule in full for the late session on Day 4 of the U.S. Open, the viewing information for the matches and a preview of what to expect.

U.S. Open Schedule - Thursday Night

Arthur Ashe Stadium - 7 p.m. (ET)

(19) Caroline Wozniacki vs. Danielle Collins

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

Louis Armstrong Stadium - 7 p.m. (ET)

Coco Gauff vs. Timea Babos

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. (22) Marin Cilic

Grandstand - Not before 5 p.m. (ET)

Antoine Hoang vs. (28) Nick Kyrgios

For the schedule in full, visit the U.S. Open website



Viewing Details

In the United States, the action will be shown live on ESPN and Watch ESPN

In the United Kingdom, the matches can be streamed via Amazon Prime



Preview

Given Millman knocked Federer out of this competition a year ago, Nadal could not have afforded to take the Australian lightly in Tuesday's clash.

Fans at Flushing Meadows got to see the Spaniard play with determination and focus as a result. From the off, it was clear Nadal would be too good for his opponent as he coasted into the second round.

Per ESPN, the win also kept up Nadal's perfect record in his opening matches at Flushing Meadows:

In Kokkinakis, the 18-time Grand Slam winner faces another potentially awkward challenge. The Australian appears to have rediscovered some form after a season that has been blighted by injury issues so far.

"He's definitely a very good front-runner though, like all the top guys," Kokkinakis said when assessing Nadal, per Andrew Eichenholz of ATP Tour. "When they get some confidence—he can play from behind as well, obviously—but when they get some confidence, they play very well."

There will be excitement from the supporters in attendance to see Nadal, although the buzz around Gauff feels just as big at the moment.

After starring at Wimbledon in the summer—she produced some epic displays to make it into Round 4 of the competition—the 15-year-old showed her quality on the big stage again on Tuesday, coming from behind to beat Anastasia Potapova.

Afterwards, she said she was inspired by the home crowd to get back into the match:

Tennis journalist Simon Cambers commented on the composure she showcased in such pressured circumstances:

In Babos, the American will come up against an experienced player, albeit someone who has never been able to show her best on the biggest stage. The Hungarian's best result in a Grand Slam was a third-round finish at the U.S. Open three years ago.

Marin Cilic has disappointed in the Grand Slam events this season, but has made it to the quarter-finals or further five times at Flushing Meadows and went on to win the event in 2014. The 22nd seed's match with Cedrik-Marcel Stebe will follow the Gauff-Babos encounter at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Nick Kyrgios will also take to the court to face Antoine Hoang. After his Round 1 win over Steve Johnson, Kyrgios said that the ATP was "corrupt" due to fines he received for his conduct at the Cincinnati Masters. There are likely to be plenty of eyes on the Australian to see how he behaves.