Serena Williams Survives vs. 17-Year-Old Caty McNally in 2019 US Open 2nd Round

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 29, 2019

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after winning a point at the net against Caty McNally, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Serena Williams won her first U.S. Open title in 1999, nearly two years before Caty McNally was born.

In the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night, Williams had to stave off the 17-year-old 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to keep her run in New York City alive.

     

