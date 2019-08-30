AEW All Out Match Card: Predicting the Biggest Surprises & Most Shocking Moments

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On Saturday in Chicago, All Elite Wrestling will put on its All Out pay-per-view, the final major event before the company makes the jump to national television on October 2.

After the recent news that Jon Moxley would miss the show because of an MRSA infection in his elbow, the company has done its best to control the damage by adding former WWE cruiserweight champion Pac to the card.

For wrestling fans ready to enjoy a wild night of action, here are the biggest surprises and most shocking moments to watch for as Saturday's event unfolds.

AEW All Out Match Card

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Pac

Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships

Cody vs. Shawn Spears

Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Joey Janela

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored

21-woman Casino Battle Royale: Awesome Kong

Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans

*Predicted winners italicized.

Adam Page Will Win Gold

The most important match on the card is the battle between "Hangman" Adam Page and Chris Jericho to become the inaugural AEW world heavyweight champion. While Jericho is the bigger star, Page needs the belt around his waist more.

Page may be one of the hottest young stars in the wrestling business, but causal fans don't know much about his character or in-ring ability. By letting him beat Jericho at the biggest pay-per-view in the company's short history, it provides him instant validation.

When AEW makes the jump to TNT, Jericho will be front and center during media tours regardless of whether he is holding the championship. Page, on the other hand, would have little to no credibility with the mainstream media if he doesn't walk in as the company's champion.

Add in the fact that AEW is teasing a world title match in Philadelphia during Episode 3 of its weekly TV show, and the stage could be set for Page to win an epic battle against Jericho at All Out, only to lose the belt via dirty tactics just days later.

Jericho stealing the belt from Page would set up the company's first long-term title storyline, which would culminate in Hangman winning back his gold and riding off into the sunset as the cowboy babyface.

The Ladder Match Will Steal the Show

While fans are looking forward to the championship bout between Page and Jericho and the in-ring spectacle that will be Kenny Omega vs. Pac, the match guaranteed to steal the show is The Young Bucks against the Lucha Brothers.

The teams are comprised of brothers, which gives them the advantage of unparalleled chemistry. Add in the fact that all four of these performers have squared off numerous times in the past, and the result will be a Match of the Year contender.

As if the chemistry weren't good enough, both teams have ample experience in ladder matches. While they can be dangerous, ladder matches can also be the most entertaining, and knowing what to expect and how to properly tell a story with this stipulation will make this bout unforgettable.

With AEW's focus on the tag team division, the ladder match at All Out will show why the other companies that don't care about tag team wrestling are missing out on an incredible genre in the sport.

Plenty of Casino Battle Royale Surprises

One of the matches not receiving enough press coverage is the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale to name one of the challengers for the AEW Women's Championship.

While names like Allie, Britt Baker, Brandi Rhodes, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Ivelisse, Jazz, and Teal Piper have already been announced, there are still plenty of spots open, leaving fans to speculate and letting anticipation blossom.

In addition to the wrestlers who have worked with AEW in the past who have not been announced for the Battle Royal, such as Awesome Kong, Aja Kong and Kylie Rae, there are many female independent athletes who could make a splash at the show.

During the latest episode of Being the Elite, Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie featured, which might mean she could be involved. Other tops stars to consider are LuFisto, Cheerleader Melissa, Session Moth Martina or any of the independent stars making waves.

Wrestling fans know that despite being a pre-show match, the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale is set to be one of All Out's main attractions.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).