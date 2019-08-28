Nick Kyrgios: Calling ATP Corrupt at US Open Wasn't 'Correct Choice of Words'

TPN/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has backtracked on his comments after saying on Tuesday the Association of Tennis Professionals governing body is "pretty corrupt."

Per Simon Cambers of ESPN, the Australian said on Wednesday he had not chosen the "correct choice of words" after addressing a record $113,000 ATP fine he received for bad behaviour in Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old issued a statement on Twitter regarding his initial comments:

"It was not the correct choice of words and my point and intention was to address what I see as double standards rather than corruption.

"I know my behaviour at times has been controversial and that has landed me in trouble, which at times is granted and valid, but my issue is around others whether gaining the same, less or more media attention doing the same or similar behaviour and not being sanctioned.

"That's my issue and it continues to be. To be clear, I know I'm not perfect and do not pretend to be and I acknowledge I've deserved fines and sanctioning at times, but I expect consistency and fairness with this across the board, to date that's not happened."

Kyrgios could face further sanctions and punishment after the ATP confirmed they will investigate the player's recent outburst.

The governing body said the Canberra-born player's comments could fall "under the Player Major Offense provision under ATP Rules," per Cambers.

Kyrgios is currently active at the U.S. Open, and the No. 28 seed defeated Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-4 to advance from Round 1 in New York.

France's Antoine Hoang will meet Kyrgios in Round 2.