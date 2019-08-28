49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Suffered Potential Setback in Recovery from Knee Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon experienced a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last September, general manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday.

Lynch told KNBR, "Yesterday was not encouraging," with regard to McKinnon's return to practice (h/t the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch).

The Athletic's Cam Inman added more perspective:

