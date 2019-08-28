49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Suffered Potential Setback in Recovery from Knee Injury

49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Suffered Potential Setback in Recovery from Knee InjuryAugust 28, 2019
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon experienced a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last September, general manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday.
Lynch told KNBR, "Yesterday was not encouraging," with regard to McKinnon's return to practice (h/t the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch).
The Athletic's Cam Inman added more perspective:
Cam Inman @CamInman
I saw McKinnon adjust his knee brace at one point, didn’t look comfortable but didn’t look in pain. This casts doubt on his roster status. Has to be on Club 53 on Saturday to go on short-term IR afterward. If IR now, done for year, again https://t.co/Ps7stu5H8e
