49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Suffered Potential Setback in Recovery from Knee Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2019

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon runs with the ball during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon experienced a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last September, general manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday.

Lynch told KNBR, "Yesterday was not encouraging," with regard to McKinnon's return to practice (h/t the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch).

The Athletic's Cam Inman added more perspective:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

 

Related

    Final Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    @TheMattCamp gives his final player rankings of the preseason

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Final Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    @TheMattCamp gives his final player rankings of the preseason

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Capt. Andrew Luck Pens Farewell Letter 😢

    Squirrel oil, racoon knuckles and warm wishes in a farewell note from the recently retired Captain.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Capt. Andrew Luck Pens Farewell Letter 😢

    Squirrel oil, racoon knuckles and warm wishes in a farewell note from the recently retired Captain.

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking at the Best Defenses for 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Looking at the Best Defenses for 2019

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Jerry Jones: We Want Zeke Fresh for the Playoffs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones: We Want Zeke Fresh for the Playoffs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report