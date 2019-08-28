Check out Capt. Andrew Luck's Farewell Letter After Colts QB's Retirement

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The surprising end of Andrew Luck's NFL career has had a lot of ramifications, including for one of the best Twitter accounts ever created.

In a special letter penned for Sports Illustrated's The MMQB, Captain Andrew Luck shared a farewell note to his friends now that he has returned home to be with his sweet mother:

"Oh, the times we had out on our campaigns through the years. I feel as though I was just a youth who hardly had two neckbeard whiskers to rub together when I first unholstered my sidearm. How we have all grown one hard-fought battle after another. From that frozen tundra to face the Horned Barbarians (I recall sleeping in a deer carcass to keep warm) to combating those painted Pirate Ruffians in their land without light. Then there were the Steel Men, who battled in a Pitt. And who could forget the orange Horsemen? Good thing we packed extra air since their land had so little.

[...]

"While true I shall not be on the field with you physically, henceforth my spirit will always take the form of a Colt. And it will be with you as you hopefully make your triumphant march to Bowl Valley.

"Allow me to leave you with this: Never have I seen such talent, courage and determination in the eyes of those around me. My resolve was strong because my belief in my unit's abilities was unwavering."

In an emotional speech, Luck announced his retirement from the Indianapolis Colts following Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

The Captain Andrew Luck Twitter account began in December 2015, four seasons into Luck's NFL career. The account has grown into one of the most consistently funny and joyful parts of social media, despite tweeting just 481 times in less than four years.

Despite Luck's retirement, the person operating the Captain Andrew Luck maintains their real identity will remain a mystery.

There's been no word if there will be more tweets from the Captain, but now that he's returned to the farm with his mother, it seems like a good time to let him get some rest after so many years on the battlefield.