USA vs. Portugal Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

The United States Women's National Team play the first of two international friendlies against Portugal on Thursday at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The world champions are on a five-match victory tour after their success at the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France and will play in front of a record crowd for a stand-alone friendly of over 44,100.

The USWNT kicked off their tour with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on August 4.

Date: Thursday, August 29

Time: 7 p.m. (ET), 12 a.m. (BST, Friday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Match Preview

The Stars and Stripes were deservedly crowned world champions in France and can expect plenty of support when they take on Portugal:

Manager Jill Ellis has called up North Carolina Courage forward Kristen Hamilton and Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short to the squad for the two matches against Portugal. The second fixture takes place on Sunday at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota:

The United States manager, who has announced her decision to step down from the post after the victory tour, explained why she has called up the duo, per USSoccer.com.

"With the injuries we currently have to several World Cup players, and with two of our main priorities on the Victory Tour being spreading around the minutes and keeping players healthy for their clubs during this critical playoff push, it made sense to call in Casey and Kristen to give us options and depth for these games against what will be a tough Portugal team."

World Cup Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe is just one of several players who could miss the game. The striker has joined Alex Morgan, Kelly O'Hara, Mallory Pugh, Alyssa Naeher, Rose Lavelle, Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson on the injured list, per Mitchell Northam at Pro Soccer USA.

The injury situation could allow Hamilton to win her first cap after an impressive campaign. She has racked up eight goals to help North Carolina Courage into second place in the National Women's Soccer League; only Christine Sinclair and Sam Kerr have scored more.

Grant Halverson/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Despite all the injuries the USWNT will still be expected to beat Portugal. The team have a 100 per cent record in their seven matches against Thursday's opponents but will be aware the visitors are on the up.

Portugal did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup but have lost just two of their last nine matches since their last defeat to the United States in November 2018.